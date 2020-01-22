1 person dead, 1 injured in James City County fire

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – One person died following a fire in James City County Wednesday morning.

According to the James City County Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 7:09 a.m. When crews arrived to the 100 block of Worplesdon in the Ford’s Colony subdivision, they found a residence on fire.

The fire was brought under control at 7:36 a.m.

Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin. One other person was taken to the hospital with breathing issues.

The James City County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.