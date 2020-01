Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to find a wanted suspect.

They're looking for Taylor Wallace, 20, of 37th St. in Norfolk.

According to police, she's wanted for conspiracy to commit felony.

Police have been trying to find her since mid-December.

If you know where she is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.