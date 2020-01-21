Veteran who “just likes dogs” donates $50,000 to New York SPCA

Army Veteran Bob Nowakowski has been visiting the Niagara SPCA in Upstate New York every week for close to 30 years. Monday he showed up to the shelter with a $50,000 donation.

“We are so grateful to Bob for his continued support of Niagara SPCA”, said Executive Director Tim Brennan in a statement. “His donation will have a huge impact on our surgical suite so that we can help more dogs and cats in need.”

Nowakowski pledged to match every dollar donated towards the new surgical suite up to $100,000. He also made a $50,000 donation in November. “I’m just glad I can help out”, said Nowakowski.

Nowakowski began coming to the Niagara SPCA in the 1990s. He often brings a big box of treats with him because he “just likes dogs.”