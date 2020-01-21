Two Newport News middle schools mentioned in online threat, investigation underway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News school district and other officials are investigating a threatening social media post that referenced two local middle schools.

District spokeswoman Michelle Price says that this threatening post referenced Dozier and Gildersleeve middle schools. Parents have been notified of the threat.

Searches have been conducted at the schools and other additional security measures are being taken. There will be extra police along side security officers around the school, according to Price.

Officials are following up with leads but no arrests have been made. There are no further details to release at this time.

