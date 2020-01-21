× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cold and windy day… Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. Strong north winds will make it feel more like the teens and 20s. We will see mostly sunny skies inland with clouds along the coast. A stray shower or even flurries are possible but most of the area will be dry today. Highs will only reach the upper 30s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Afternoon wind chill values will struggle to reach 30.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week. Highs will warm to the mid 40s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy tomorrow with north to NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. We will warm to near 50 on Thursday and into the mid 50s on Friday. Our next substantial chance for rain will move in Friday night to Saturday morning.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 21st

1918 Record Low: -9F at Salisbury

1985 Record Low: -3F at Norfolk

1996 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia

