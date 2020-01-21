× Thunberg tells Davos climate awareness is only first step

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told the world’s political and business leaders that the global movement sparked by her school strike was only the very beginning in the fight against global warming and much more has to be done.

The Swedish teenager was speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday with other young activists.

She said all the young people pushing for action has made people more aware of the issues, and climate and environment are now a “hot topic.” But, she said, more has to be done and everyone needs to listen to the science.