Talking with the writer and director of “Saint Irene’s” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Saint Irene's" is an original play coming to Zeiders American Dream Theater that follows the Greek Orthodox parish of Saint Irene's through conflict, strife and blame that ultimately leads to the congregants fighting for not just their church, but for their souls. Writer Manoli Kouremetis and director Sarah Norris join us to talk about the evolution of the play and what to expect from the big show.

You can catch "St. Irene's" from January 23rd to February 2nd at Zeiders American Dream Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

TheZ.org

(757) 499-0317