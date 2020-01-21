Suffolk Police arrest man for child sexual assault

SUFFOLK, Va – Suffolk Police have arrested a Newport News man following their investigation of 30 sexual assault charges of a female child.

41-year-old, Terrance Jerome Patrick was arrested on January 16.

Police say, Patrick was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual assault of victim under the age of 13, 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with child under age 15, six counts of aggravated sexual battery of victim under age 13, and six counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

The alleged incidents are reported to have occurred in Suffolk beginning in September 2008.

Police are still investigating and still may have additional charges.

Patrick is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.