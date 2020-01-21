Study: Virginia, North Carolina place in top 10 best states to drive in

A new study by WalletHub shows that Virginia and North Carolina place in the top 10 best states to drive in! Virginia came in 7th place while North Carolina came in 3rd!

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., the study compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Here are the top 10 best states to drive in, according to the study:

Iowa Tennessee North Carolina Texas Nebraska Georgia Virginia Indiana Arkansas Alabama

U.S. traffic congestion costed U.S. drivers $87 billion in 2018 and the U.S. ranked 17th in the world in road quality.

Rankings of driving in Virginia based off the study: (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

27 th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 15 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 9 th – Car Theft Rate

– Car Theft Rate 11 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 10 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 10 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 13 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 16th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Click here for more Virginia and North Carolina based studies, surveys