Study: Virginia, North Carolina place in top 10 best states to drive in

A new study by WalletHub shows that Virginia and North Carolina place in the top 10 best states to drive in! Virginia came in 7th place while North Carolina came in 3rd!
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., the study compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Here are the top 10 best states to drive in, according to the study:
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
U.S. traffic congestion costed U.S. drivers $87 billion in 2018 and the U.S. ranked 17th in the world in road quality.
Rankings of driving in Virginia based off the study: (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 27th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
- 15th – Traffic Fatality Rate
- 9th – Car Theft Rate
- 11th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
- 10th – Avg. Gas Prices
- 10th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 13th – Road Quality
- 16th – Car Dealerships per Capita
