Student charged after Suffolk school threat posted on Snapchat

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police said they arrested a teen after a threat was made on social media in the fall of 2019.

18-year-old Samuel Allen Ritter, a student at Nansemond River High School, was arrested on January 17. Police said he’s been on charged with, Threat: In Writing/Electronic Message At School/School Event (Felony) and Threatening Phone Calls (Misdemeanor).

Suffolk Police were contacted on October 9, 2019, after a student informed a member of school administration of a threat that was posted on Snapchat during which Ritter allegedly made specific threats related to harming students at the school.

There is no further information at this time about Ritter’s arrest.