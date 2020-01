NORFOLK, Va. РRecruitMilitary and DAV are providing  a career fair at Naval Station Norfolk on February 13.

The networking event is for all veterans, transitioning military personnel and spouses to prepare for and find employment.

The career fair is on February 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1754 Massey Hughes Dr. Bldg Q-88.

Over 120 jobs are expected to be in attendance.

Those seeking a job must come with a valid military ID to attend event.

For more details, click here.