Off Script on 3 podcast: Erica’s big announcement

Posted 11:06 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 11:07AM, January 21, 2020

On this episode of the Off Script on 3 podcast, Erica Greenway spills the beans on baby number two! Jessica Larche comes up with about a dozen possible names for the new child. And Blaine Stewart reveals what his “side hustle” was when he was a broke radio traffic reporter in the 1990s.

