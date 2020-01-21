Norfolk Police trying to find man wanted for obtaining money by false pretenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a man wanted on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and computer fraud.

They're looking for Michael Burden.

According to police, Burden and another man cashed checks from a company they never worked for and were not authorized to have.

Police say they have already arrested the other suspect in this case, Antwan Harris.

If you know where they are, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.