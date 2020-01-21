Norfolk Naval Shipyard will break ground for $200 million Dry Dock 4 renovation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Norfolk Naval Shipyard will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of its historic Dry Dock 4 on January 23 at 2 p.m.

This $200 million renovation, spanning over nearly three years, marks NNSY’s biggest initiative yet in the realization of Naval Sea Systems Command’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP).

SIOP is a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, enhancing workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.

The Dry Dock 4 renovation will serve the Navy’s needs for submarine overhaul during the 2020s and decades, supporting Ohio, Virginia and Columbia-class boats.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy James Geurts will provide remarks at the groundbreaking.

First opened in April 1919, Dry Dock 4 was the first of three dry docks built at NNSY during its World War I expansion. Around 1,012 feet long, 144-feet wide and 40-feet deep, it was one of the largest concrete structures in the world at the time of its opening.

During its renovation, two-and-a-half feet of concrete will be replaced from the dry dock’s floor, as well as two feet from the sidewalls. In addition to replacing the dry dock caisson, there will be a complete restoration of its pumpwell while upgrading all mechanical and electrical equipment.

In addition to the dry dock renovation, NNSY will also be renovating the adjacent and adjoined Buildings 261 and 1539, which house a storage area and repair shop, and their surrounding area. As a separate $26 million project to comprise two-and-a-half years, the building renovations will provide new roofing, interior enhancements and other upgrades.