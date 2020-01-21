Iranian attending college in Boston is denied entry to US

BOSTON – An Iranian student attending college in Boston was denied entry to the U.S. and ordered to immediately fly back to his native country, despite a court order temporarily staying his removal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts says that Northeastern University student Shahab Dehghani arrived in Boston on Monday with a valid student visa, but that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol refused his entry.

A federal judge issued an emergency stay of his removal Monday, but a judge said Tuesday it was moot since Dehghani had taken a flight out of the country that night.

Dehghani’s attorneys say they are weighing legal options.