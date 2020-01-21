In reversal, Clinton says she’d back Sanders if he’s nominee

In an abrupt about-face, Hillary Clinton says she will endorse her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders if he wins the Democratic nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.

The former secretary of state had earlier refused to say whether she would endorse Sanders in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, instead telling the outlet: “I’m not going to go there yet.”

Clinton tweeted Tuesday night: “The number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

The two had a bitter rivalry for the 2016 nomination.