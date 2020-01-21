How the U.S. can fix the ailing health care system on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued a bold call to action, challenging the U.S. to implement a systematic reform of the health care system. Dr. Robert M. McLean, President of the ACP, and Robert B. Doherty, Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Public Policy at ACP, join us to talk about some of the major issues plaguing the current health care system and share some recommendations for creating a better system for all.

For more information visit acponline.org.