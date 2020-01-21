Helping pediatric cancer patients find hope through fishing on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Mike Robey founded Hooked on Hope VB shortly after his daughter was diagnosed with leukemia and his family turned to fishing as an escape from their daily battle with pediatric cancer. Mike joins us along with Hooked on Hope participant Joey Leach to talk about how to program has grown and how pediatric cancer patients are able to find comfort through fishing and fun.

Learn more about this organization at Facebook.com/HookedOnHopeVB/.

Presented by

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600