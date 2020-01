Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton need help from the community to find a suspect wanted on a number of charges, including abduction.

They're trying to find Corey Fitchett.

According to police, he's wanted for: Seven counts of abduction, seven counts of sex trafficking, seven counts maintain bawdy house and six counts receiving money for prostitution.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.