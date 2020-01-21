Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment

LOS ANGELES – The ousted Grammys CEO has fired back at the Recording Academy with a complaint claiming she was retaliated against after reporting she was subjected to sexual harassment and gender discrimination during her six-month tenure.

Lawyers for Deborah Dugan, who the academy placed on administrative leave last week, filed a discrimination case with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday.

In the complaint, she claims she was subjected to sexual harassment from the academy’s general counsel, Joel Katz, which Dugan put in an email to academy sent on December 22, 2019.

The complaint, which accuses the academy of being a “boys club,” comes just days before the Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles.