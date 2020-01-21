Extremist group wanted gun rally to start civil war

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Authorities say a hidden camera captured members of a violent white supremacist group expressing hope that violence at a gun rights rally in Virginia this week could start a civil war.

A federal prosecutor disclosed the existence of the video in a court filing Tuesday.

The prosecutor said former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews also videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom is urging a judge in Maryland to keep Mathews and two other members of The Base detained in federal custody.

The Associated Press reports that Mathews didn’t know vestigators were watching and listening when he and two other group members talked about attending the Richmond rally in the days leading up to Monday’s event.

Prosecutos say, Mathews and fellow group member Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, discussed the planning of violence at the Richmond rally, according to The Associated Press.