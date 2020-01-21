Downtown Norfolk invites you to enjoy three-course meals during Restaurant Week

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is a great time to try something new without having to spend much!

From January 19-26, participating restaurants – including many of downtown Norfolk’s most popular eateries – offer delicious, typically three-course meals, both lunch and dinner, at low, fixed prices.

It’s a week-long celebration of menus specially designed by chefs, embracing this opportunity to show off what they can do.

Some of the participants in this years restaurant week are 219 Bistro, 456 Fish, The Barrel Room, Freemason Abbey, Grain, and much more!

Most of the restaurants are offering $12 brunch and lunch deals or $25/$35 dinner deals.

For a full list of who will be offering deals, click here.