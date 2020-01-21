Dentist filmed extracting tooth while riding hoverboard found guilty on 46 counts

An Alaska dentist, who gained notoriety after he was seen in a video riding a hoverboard and pulling teeth, was convicted of defrauding the Alaska Medicaid program.

Seth Lookhart was convicted Friday of 46 counts of felony medical assistance fraud and scheming to defraud, plus misdemeanor counts of illegally practicing dentistry and reckless endangerment.

The conviction followed a five-week bench trial before Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton, who wrote the state’s evidence was overwhelming.

The felony charges carry a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison.