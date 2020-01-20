Woman arrested in Richmond for wearing a mask in public during Lobby Day

Posted 4:34 pm, January 20, 2020, by

Mikaela E. Beschler

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman was arrested during Lobby Day on Monday, according to the Virginia Capitol Facebook page.

Around 1:30 p.m., 21-year-old Mikaela Beschler was arrested by a Richmond Police officer.

Beschler was charged with one felony count of wearing a mask in public in the 800 block of East Broad Street.

The arrest resulted after the officer saw Beschler for a third time with a bandanna covering her face. Officials said the officer had repeatedly warned Beschler on two separate occasions to adjust the bandanna.

Beschler was released.

