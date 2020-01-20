Watch the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

Sounds like a hit!

It’s that time of year again: The GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m.

The 62nd year of the award show will once again be hosted by R&B songstress and 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys. She hosted the show for the first time in 2019.

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers and Tyler, The Creator are some of the current nominees who will take the stage.

Four-time GRAMMY winners and 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith will perform a medley of their hits almost 30 years after making their debut on the GRAMMY stage.

