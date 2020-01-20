Watch the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

Posted 9:14 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 10:07PM, January 20, 2020

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline

Sounds like a hit!

It’s that time of year again: The GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m.

The 62nd year of the award show will once again be hosted by R&B songstress and 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys. She hosted the show for the first time in 2019.

Related: Here are the nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers and Tyler, The Creator are some of the current nominees who will take the stage.

Four-time GRAMMY winners and 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith will perform a medley of their hits almost 30 years after making their debut on the GRAMMY stage.

We’ll be live-tweeting the show on GRAMMY night.

Click here to see the full list of nominees.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.