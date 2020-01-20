Virginia is 2020’s 6th most educated state in America, study shows

A good education is the ticket to a better future and Virginia is on the right track! A study conducted by WalletHub says that Virginia is the 6th most educated state in the country.

In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from a share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

The top 10 most educated states in the country, according to the study:

Massachusetts Maryland Colorado Vermont Connecticut Virginia Washington New Hampshire New Jersey Minnesota

How educated in Virginia? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

29 th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

– % of High-School Diploma Holders 9 th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

– % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults 6 th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

– % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 4 th – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

– % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders 24 th – Avg. University Quality

– Avg. University Quality 1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment

There is also a separate WalletHub analysis that identifies the Most & Least Educated Cities.