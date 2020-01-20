‘Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies’ exhibit opens at Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEW, Va. – For almost 30 years, the Virginia Living Museum has been the dinosaur destination for dinosaur lovers everywhere, and 2020 promises to be the biggest year yet!

The Museum will begin its dinosaur year with the travelling exhibit, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies – January 18 until May 3. Then, May 23 through September 7, the Museum will debut the largest dinosaur to ever be displayed at the VLM. Jurassic Giants will feature the Giganotosaurus, and will bring animatronic creatures of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods for summer 2020.

Developed by Charlie and Florence Magovern of The Stone Company in Boulder, Colorado in association with the Harvard Museum of Natural History, this remarkable hands-on exhibit offers an astounding array of authentic dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all over the globe – including those of each of the major plant and meat-eating dinosaur groups.

A central feature of the exhibit is a presentation about the discovery of “Baby Louie,” – the nearly complete skeleton of a dinosaur embryo. Charlie Magovern made this exceptional and rare discovery in 1993 when he was carefully cleaning a large block of eggs from China. He nicknamed the embryo after National Geographic photographer Louie Psihoyos. It was not until 2017 that this remarkable find was officially published.

Each science-rich section of the exhibit is enhanced with exciting life-like models of embryos and hatchlings, colorful illustrations of dinosaur family life and stunning photographs of some of the world’s most renowned dinosaur hunters and their discoveries. Children can dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest, and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs. Cute babies and fun dinosaur facts will keep everyone entertained and educated. Babies grow fast, so make sure you catch them while they are here from January 18 through May 3, 2020.

But the dinosaur year continues this summer! After Tiny Titans closes May 3, the Museum will go from smallest – to tallest! Coming summer 2020, roaring, stomping, animatronic dinosaurs are back with Jurassic Giants. Journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods and experience life-like dinosaurs around every turn. This exhibit will feature the Giganotosarus, the largest animatronic dinosaur the museum has ever displayed! He is so huge he will be featured outdoors in the Museum’s conservation garden.