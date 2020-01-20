‘The people here are best to fight against it’: Neighbors react to Neo-Nazi stickers in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. – Neighbors describe the Historic Ghent District in Norfolk as, “A very progressive and melting pot area.”

Others believe, “We are a really accepting district of artists, musicians and people from all walks of life,” says Michael. He works at a local coffee shop.

The community is now furious and pushing back on bright colored stickers that are appearing in the neighborhood on utility boxes, light poles and signs. “First of all its vandalism of public property,” says Nicole Buckley. She lives in Ghent.

On the top part of the sticker there is a website TheRightStuff.Biz it’s a white supremacist Neo-Nazi blog and podcast founded by a white nationalist. And below the URL is a QR code that takes you to the site.

Tyler Williams lives off Core Avenue. “Disappointment and shock like this is not the place you would expect to see anything like that.”

Michael who works at a coffee shop on Colley Ave. He says last year someone came in and vandalized their bathroom with the website with a permanent marker. But he noticed this sticker on the front door of the cafe over the weekend.

“I personally felt disrespected cause of café is a safe place for anyone in this neighborhood,” he said.

On Core Avenue alone News 3 counted over a dozen of these purple and lime green stickers on stop signs, parking signs and one way signs. Neighbors who live here tell us this kind of activity is not welcome here.

Some neighbors are already taking action.

“The Norfolk city police has a website where you can go and report these things so as I find them I’ll report them to be removed,” says Buckley.

