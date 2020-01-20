Prince wrongful death case dismissed; estate case continues

Posted 3:17 pm, January 20, 2020, by

US singer Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris. Prince has decided to give two extra concerts at the Grand Palais titled “All Day/All Night” after he discovered the exhibition hall during Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel fashion show. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota court records show a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been quietly dismissed in recent months against all defendants.

Though the dismissal of one defendant is being appealed, the rest were dismissed by agreement, which experts say could indicate settlements.

Meanwhile, efforts to determine the value of Prince’s estate are still unresolved, as sibling disagreements add to the complexity of the case.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.

No one was criminally charged in his death and the source of the counterfeit pills he took remains unknown.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.