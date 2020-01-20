PETA supporters to protest at Virginia Beach Starbucks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of PETA protesters will protest inside a Virginia Beach Starbucks Tuesday.

Protesters will peacefully gather at the Starbucks located on Laskin Road, urging the company to no upcharge on dairy-free milk.

The protest will begin at 11:30 a.m., until 1 p.m.

The protest is part of PETA’s Week of Action and will be done at various locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“Soy and nut milks shouldn’t cost a cent more than their dairy counterparts, which are cruel to cows, contribute to climate change, and are indigestible to many humans,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is upping the pressure on Starbucks to wake up and smell the coffee: It’s time for the unfair surcharge to end.”