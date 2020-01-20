Norfolk Police looking for man wanted for burglary, strangulation

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a man accused of assaulting a woman inside a home.

They’re looking for Devin Johnson, 42, of Lakebridge Dr. in Norfolk.

He’s wanted for burglary and strangulation.

According to police, on Nov. 15, 2019 he went into a home on Argonne Ave. through an unlocked door and assaulted a woman inside.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.