Norfolk Police looking for man wanted for burglary, strangulation

Posted 5:30 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 11:51AM, January 21, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a man accused of assaulting a woman inside a home.

Devin Johnson (Photo: Norfolk Police)

They’re looking for Devin Johnson, 42, of Lakebridge Dr. in Norfolk.

He’s wanted for burglary and strangulation.

According to police, on Nov. 15, 2019 he went into a home on Argonne Ave. through an unlocked door and assaulted a woman inside.

If you know where  he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

