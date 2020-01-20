× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold and windy… Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. It will feel more like the teens and 20s with strong north winds, especially along the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds mixing in for areas along and south of the Chesapeake Bay. Highs will only reach the upper 30s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the upper 20s with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 25 mph.

A few clouds will mix in tonight, but it will still be cold and windy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s overnight with wind chill values in the teens.

It will be cold and windy again tomorrow. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and north winds at 10 to 20 mph will continue. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week. Expect highs in the 40s on Wednesday, near 50 on Thursday, and mid 50s on Friday. Our next substantial chance for rain will move in Friday night to Saturday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 20th

1918 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow – Richmond

2005 Winter Weather: 1-3″ snow – Central, East Central VA

