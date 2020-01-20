Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border

In this Jan. 11, 2020, photo, Enma Floriana chats with her 13-year-old son in the stairway of a migrant shelter in Mexicali, Mexico. The Guatemalan family is seeking asylum in a San Diego immigration court. Illegal border crossings have plummeted as the Trump administration has extended a policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump administration made more asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The drop has been most striking on Arizona’s western border, a pancake-flat desert.

Border arrests there fell 94% from May to October.

A Border Patrol official says traffic plunged after asylum-seekers learned they couldn’t stay in the U.S. while their cases wound through court.

More than 55,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for hearings through November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.

