Elementary students clean up for a crime-free zone in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Cleaning up a community to make a difference is what a group of elementary students are doing to not only become more engaged in their neighborhood, but to try and prevent crime in their area.

Friday morning, around 25 university students from the group 'Save the Earth from A to Z' partnered with a team of elementary school students from Discovery STEM Academy to clean the area of Stuart Gardens in Newport News.

Organizers of the clean-up event say it’s all in an effort to create a crime-free community.

“A lot of the students reside in this local area and they really wanted to take part in the community and clean it up and make it more presentable. It also gives them an opportunity to be engaged in their particular community where they are now and make a difference," says Roslyn Rewis, ASEZ volunteer.

Volunteers say the over-all goal of the youth participating in volunteer services like cleaning-up is to help create a more positive future.