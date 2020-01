HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police respond to a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting took place in the 5000 block of Goldsboro Drive around 8:53 p.m.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Police are investigating a homicide in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive. One adult male victim has died of gunshot wounds. Call received at 8:53 PM. No further information at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 20, 2020

Stay with News 3 for updates.