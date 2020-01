CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting near a grocery store Sunday.

The shooting took place in the 2500 block of Bainbridge Boulevard around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital and injures are unknown at this time.

According to officials, the shooting is still being investigated.

