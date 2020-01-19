Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller

Just after being presented with the Navy Cross by Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, on board USS Enterprise (CV-6) at Pearl Harbor, 27 May 1942. The medal was awarded for heroism on board USS West Virginia (BB-48) during the Pearl Harbor Attack, 7 December 1941. Official U.S. Navy Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.

The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the announcement is expected to be made at Pearl Harbor Monday.

Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor. He was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and returning fire against Japanese planes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.

Miller died while serving on a ship that was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.

