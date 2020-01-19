× First Warning Forecast: A blustery Martin Luther King Jr. Day on tap

Temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s overnight behind another front. It will still be on the breezy side, making temperatures feel like the teens.

A blustery Martin Luther King Jr. Day on tap. Air temperatures will start out in the mid and upper 20s, but will feel closer to the teens due to a gusty northwesterly wind. We’ll see dry conditions and plenty of sunshine, but that sunshine will definitely be deceiving! We could see some bay streamer clouds due to the cold, northwesterly wind over the milder bay water. The air will be dry, but could squeeze out a few flurries. Don’t worry though, it’s not going to amount to anything. Temperatures will drop into the 20s again overnight with morning wind chills near 15 degrees. It will feel like winter, but we’ll be dry and sunny. High temperatures on Tuesday in the mid and upper 30s.

Another frigid start to the day Wednesday. Temperatures will attempt to warm to near 40 under mostly sunny skies. We’ll continue with a warming trend through the weekend with highs warming into the 60s by Saturday. Rain chances will increase late Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.