Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, beat Titans 35-24 in AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After losing at home in the AFC Championship game just a year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs earned redemption on Sunday when they beat the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium by a score of 35-24.

The Titans struck first with a field goal and four-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry that put Tennessee up 10-0 in the first quarter.

Kansas City didn’t score until the final 46 seconds of the fourth quarter, scoring on an eight-yard touchdown by Tyreek Hill that decreased the Chiefs deficit to three points.

With 6:39 remaining in the first half the Titans took a 17-7 lead after a trick-play resulted in a one-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Dennis Kelly.

The Chiefs quickly answered back when Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill once again for a touchdown, once again trailing by three points.

With just 11 seconds left on the clock, Mahomes put together a 27-yard run for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 21-17 lead at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Chiefs’ offense scored twice in the fourth quarter to take a 35-17 lead. Damien Williams scored on a three-yard touchdown run, then Mahomes threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins.

The Titans found momentum on offense late in the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Anthony Firkser, but that’s all Tennessee could muster in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs celebrate a 35-24 AFC Championship game win.

Kansas City will face the winner of Packers-49ers in the Super Bowl, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday February 2nd.