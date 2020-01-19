2 people injured in early morning Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people were injured in a shooting on Avondale Road in Portsmouth Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department, dispatch received a call for the shooting at 4:24 a.m. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Avondale Road, where they found an adult man suffering from a serious gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police later located a second victim in the 100 block of Allard Road whose injuries were non-life threatening. Investigation showed that the second victim fled to Allard Road after being shot on Avondale Road.

The shooting remains under investigation.