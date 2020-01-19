2 men injured in shooting at Newport News Waffle House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two men were injured in a shooting at the Waffle House located in the 600 block of McLawhorne Drive.

The Newport News Police Department said that the shooting was called in at 3:19 a.m. Sunday. Officers heard multiple gunshots while at Central Precinct, and responded to the Waffle House, where they found the men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police learned that an altercation happened between a member of two different parties just before the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.