Williamsburg man killed in single-vehicle crash in York County

YORK Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in York County that left a man dead Friday night.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. at the 300 block of Fenton Mill Road, east of Quaker Meeting House Road.

Police said Williamsburg man Justin Paul Tubach, 26, was traveling west on Fenton Mill Road when he ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tubach was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not a contributing factor.