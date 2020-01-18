Virginia Beach’s Chris Taylor inducted into UVA Baseball Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –The Virginia baseball program inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon.
The 2020 inductees include: RHP Kevin Arico (2008-10), SS Tyler Cannon (2007-10), 2B – Ryan Gilleland (1995-98), RHP/DH – Nick Howard (2012-14), OF Jarrett Parker (2008-10) and SS Chris Taylor (2010-12).
Since The Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame was established in the summer of 2017, it has enshrined a total of 28 members including a 15-member inaugural class.
2020 VIRGINIA BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
RHP – Kevin Arico (2008-10)
• ABCA, Collegiate Baseball & NCBWA First Team All-American in 2010
• 2010 First Team All-ACC
• Led the nation in saves in 2010 with 18, tied the ACC single season record
• Finalist for the 2010 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award
• Set the single-season school record for saves with 18 in 2010, ranks second all-time with 29 career saves
• Member of the 2009 College World Series team
• Student Assistant Coach for the 2015 National Championship Team
• Selected in the 10th round (307th overall) by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 MLB Draft
SS – Tyler Cannon (2007-10)
• 2009 First Team All-ACC; 2010 Second Team All-ACC
• School’s all-time leader in games played (244), at bats (910) and doubles (62)
• Ranks second all-time in career hits (276), third all-time in runs (185) and triples (12), fifth in total bases (380), eighth in stolen bases (49)
• Holds single game record for runs in a game with five at Wake Forest on March 6, 2009 (nine others have done it)
• Named to the 2009 All-College World Series Team after going 6-for-10 with a .733 on base percentage
• Drafted in in the 41st round of the 2009 MLB Draft (1,225 overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates but returned to school
• Drafted in the 12th round (360th overall) in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians
• Student Assistant Coach on the 2014 College World Series Team
2B – Ryan Gilleland (1995-98)
• Graduated as the program’s all-time leader in games played (221), at bats (865), RBI (166) currently ranks third
• Fifth all-time in career hits with 262 (graduated with the third most)
• Hit 27 career home runs, fifth-most at time of upon graduation, currently ranks ninth
• One of three Cavaliers ever to accumulate 400 career total bases
• A Second Team All-ECAC selection at second base in 1997
• Set the school record for doubles in a season with 19 in 1997 (since been surpassed)
• Member of the 1996 ACC Championship team
• 1995 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Honorable Mention Freshman All-American
RHP/DH – Nick Howard (2012-14)
• 2014 ABCA and Perfect Game Second Team All-American (RP); Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American
• Two-time First Team All-ACC selection (2013 & 2014) as a utility player
• 2014 ACC All-Tournament Team and 2013 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team
• Selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round (19th overall) of the 2014 MLB Draft
• Set ACC and UVA single season record for saves with 20 in 2014
• Ranks fourth all-time in school history with 20 career saves
• Member of the 2014 College World Series Team
• One of 27 players in program history to put forth a five-hit game (4/24/13) at Howard
OF – Jarrett Parker (2008-10)
• 2009 ABCA, Baseball America and NCBWA Second Team All-American; 3rd Team by Collegiate Baseball; First Team by Rivals.com
• First Team All-ACC in 2009, Second Team in 2010
• Played three seasons (135 games) in the majors with the Giants (2015, 2016, 2017) and the Angels (2019)
• Selected in the 2nd round (74th overall) in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Giants
• Set single-season records for runs (76), hits (94 – since surpassed), triples (8) and total bases (176) in 2009
• Ranks in the top 10 in career runs (161 – T-9th) and total bases (369 – 10th)
• His 26 career home runs are 10th most in UVA History; His 16 in 2009 are the third most in a single season
• 2009 Irvine Regional and 2010 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team
• 2008 ACC All-Academic Team
SS – Chris Taylor (2010-12)
• Drafted in the fifth round (161st overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 MLB Draft
• Walk-off single in 2011 Super Regional vs. UC Irvine to send UVA to second College World Series
• Named to 2011 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team and ACC All-Tournament Team
• His 63 runs scored in 2011 led the ACC and are the fifth most in school history
• Holds school record for at bats in a season (285 – in 2011)
• Was named the Co-MVP of the 2017 NLCS and played in the 2017 and 2018 World Series