UVA men’s basketball breaks 3-game losing streak, beats Georgia Tech 63-58

ATLANTA (VirginiaSports.com) – Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff each scored 17 points to lead Virginia to a 63-58 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Huff had a career-high 17 points, going 7-for-10 from the field, with eight rebounds and a career-high six blocks. Diakite had 17 points with six rebounds and Braxton Key added 10 points with six rebounds.

UVA shot 47 percent, while Georgia Tech shot 50 percent from the field for the game. The Yellow Jackets had the edge in rebounds (31-30). Both teams finished with 32 points in the paint. Jose Alvarado had 20 points to lead Georgia Tech.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Huff hit a layup to begin the game. UVA then took an 8-5 lead at the 15:23 mark. The teams traded the lead before Virginia took a 29-21 lead with 3:39 to go in the first. The Cavaliers took a 33-25 lead into the half.

Huff put down a dunk to begin the second half as UVA went on a 10-4 run to lead 43-29 with 14:47 to play. Georgia Tech closed the gap with a 17-5 run to make it 48-46. Huff hit a three to stop the Yellow Jackets run. The teams continued to trade baskets down the stretch as UVA held on for the win.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Huff had a career-high 17 points and career-high six blocks. He also added eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts NC State on Monday at 7 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.