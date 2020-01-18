Puppy with life-threatening illness stolen from Virginia Beach animal shelter

Posted 1:53 pm, January 18, 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A puppy suffering from parvovirus was stolen from a Virginia Beach animal shelter, and staff there say without treatment the puppy may die.

According to Hope For Life Rescue, someone broke into the shelter Friday night around 11:15 p.m. and stole “Bam Bam” from the shelter’s isolation room.

The shelter says Bam Bam needs immediate medical attention due to his illness.

Anyone with information on Bam Bam’s whereabouts can contact Hope for Life Rescue at 491-4609 or the Virginia Beach Police Department.

