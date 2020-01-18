Grandpa forgot something: $43,170 found in footstool

The footstool didn’t feel right. Well, that’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.

The money was discovered Sunday inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township. Howard Kirby bought the footstool, along with other furniture, after Christmas.

Kirby told the Associated Press he was shocked when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and screamed. He was entitled to the cash, but took the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

Kim Fauth-Newberry says her late grandfather, who died last summer, had tucked the money into the footstool.

“This is crazy,” she told the Associated Press.

