First Warning Forecast: Light showers, fog and milder temperatures

Expect rain at times overnight. Temperatures will actually rise a bit tonight, so expect our high of 54 to be met overnight, with temperatures then falling into the upper 40s throughout Sunday.

 

 

We’ll dry out on Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. This will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight, making for a bitterly cold start to the work week.

 

 

Another drop in temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. Morning wind chills will be in the teens, making for an even colder start to the day. BRR!

 

 

 

