× First Warning Forecast: Cold front will bring rain to the area this evening

After starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s, we’ll warm to near 50. Rain will move in later this evening. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s overnight, so not as cold.

We’ll dry out on Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the low 50s. This will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight, making for a bitterly cold start to the work week.

Another drop in temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.