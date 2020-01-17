Hear from the Williamsburg woman selected as one of NASA’s newest astronauts

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Wearing blue jumpsuits and with eager grins, 11 men and women walked across a stage in Houston, Texas last week.

“It is s still surreal everyone in the turtle class feels incredibly lucky to be here,” said Zena Cardman.

They are history makers, the next NASA class to head to space, and one of those graduates is Williamsburg resident Zena Cardman. Cardman spoke to News 3 on Friday from the Johnson Space Center.

“I found out the answer was yes, and it was an utterly overwhelming moment,” said Cardman.

Two years ago, while sitting with friends and watching Apollo 13, of course, she got the call from NASA she was chosen among 18,000 applicants.

“At every round of the interview stage I felt in total awe and inspired by other people I was interviewing with,” she said.

Cardman and the ten other astronauts are the first to join NASA since its Artemis program was announced. The program aims to send the first humans to the moon since 1972 in 2024, and to Mars in the 2030’s. NASA says the moon mission will include the first woman, statistically that could be Cardman.

“No matter what mission we get assigned to eventually or missions if we are lucky enough anything would be an absolute joy,” said Cardman.

Cardman has been undergoing immense training in Houston for the past two years to prepare for space flight.

“We learn everything from the engineering systems on board the International Space Station, emergency procedures, jets, we learn the Russian language, space walk training, its very diverse,” she said.

Cardman graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a biology and marine sciences degree, she says her passion is Microbiology.

“I am excited to get to use my training no matter where it takes me,” she said.

Wherever she goes, she will have a fan club cheering for her on from Williamsburg and the Peninsula.

“It fills me with pride and happiness to know that people are following along with this journey there is something so engaging about space travel and to have people from my home town rooting for that is really exciting,” she said.

