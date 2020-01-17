What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of January 19th 2020

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of January 19th

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

BATWOMAN

“How Queer Everything Is Today!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

AFTERMATH – While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane’s (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity…and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#110). Original airdate 1/19/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“The Bottle Episode” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510). Original airdate 1/19/2020.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

ALL AMERICAN

“One of Them Nights” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Ratings TBD) (HDTV)

RE-CLAIM YOUR LIFE – Dillon (Jalyn Hall) is mad that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hasn’t been around, so Spencer tries to make it up to him by having him help sell tickets for Coop’s (Bre-Z) show, but they find themselves confronted by the police instead. Elsewhere, Coop is shook when faced with Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.), but luckily she knows Preach (guest star Kareem J. Grimes) is in her corner. Billy (Taye Diggs) tries to force Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) to hang out with him and make memories, but all doesn’t go to plan, giving Olivia an idea on reporting injustices. Meanwhile, Layla (Great Onieogou) bonds with a new friend who understands what she is going through, but she realizes that Spencer and Olivia are there for her, too. Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Erica Watson directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam’ron Moore (#209). Original airdate 1/20/2020.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LYNN’S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#310). Original airdate 1/20/2020.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

ARROW

“Green Arrow & The Canaries” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (#809). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

SEASON PREMIERE

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Meet the Legends” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (#501). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SPIRIT WEEK — As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a road block with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#410.) Original airdate 1/22/2020.

NANCY DREW

“The Phantom of Bonny Scot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, S) (HDTV)

NANCY IS ON A MISSION TO CLEAR HER DAD’S NAME – When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) quest to clear Carson’s (Scott Wolf) name clashes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G. Villanueva, “The Resident”) pursuit of justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot, she’ll have to decide just how far she’s willing to go to get her dad out of jail. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (#111). Original airdate 1/22/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

SUPERNATURAL

“The Heroes’ Journey” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE UNTIL IT’S GONE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue. John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1510). Original Airdate 1/23/2020.

LEGACIES

“This Is Why We Don’t Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HAPPY COVEN DAY — As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium. Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self-defense training. Finally, Alaric’s past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#210). Original airdate 1/23/2020.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

CHARMED

“Curse Words” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

ALTERED FATES – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) fear Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) curse is alive and well. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings. Poppy Drayton also stars. Doug Aarniokoski directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Joey Falco (#210). Original airdate 1/24/2020.

DYNASTY

“What Sorrows Are You Drowning?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

JOINING FORCES FOR GOOD – Anders (Alan Dale) seeks help finding Kirby (Maddison Brown), so Fallon (Liz Gillies) assembles Sam (Rafael De La Fuente), Colby (Sam Adegoke), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), and, reluctantly, Adam (Sam Underwood), for the mission. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) have a historically epic encounter. Grant Show also stars. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Libby Wells (#310). Original airdate 1/24/2020.